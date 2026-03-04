Rare European flycatcher returns to Ameenpur lake in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Amid rapid urbanisation around Ameenpur Lake, a rare visitor from Europe has found a safe haven along its shores.

The return of the red-breasted flycatcher this season has once again caught the attention of local birdwatchers, offering a glimpse of natural beauty amid the city’s relentless growth.

The migratory bird from the forests of Europe has returned for the 2026 season.

“The flycatcher’s return is not merely a delight for birdwatchers; it stands as a testament to nature’s resilience in the face of rapid urban transformation,” says Syam Sundar Potturi, an avid birder and photographer, who has captured the bird.

Last year, the red-breasted flycatcher caused a stir in the birding community, and this March, its reappearance serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle between urban development and ecological preservation.