Removal of posts on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chief ordered

HYDERABAD: Acting on a petition filed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman BR Naidu, the XIV Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, directed various social media platforms and digital intermediaries to take down certain links and content, and barred them from publishing or circulating such content derogatory towards the petitioner.

Senior advocate P Viswajanani, appearing on behalf of Naidu, argued that the videos and visuals being circulated on social media were AI-generated deepfake content and defamatory in nature.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that complaints had been registered at the behest of both Naidu and the woman featured in the videos, stating that the content was fake.

It was contended that the continued circulation of the material was causing serious harm to his reputation and dignity and that immediate intervention was necessary to prevent further damage. The court granted interim directions ordering the platforms concerned to take down the links.