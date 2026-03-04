Telangana CM orders facial recognition for sops, WhatsApp helpline for pothole filling
HYDERABAD: Directing officials to introduce a dedicated WhatsApp number for citizens to report potholes and accident-prone stretches, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked them to expand facial recognition technology across all welfare schemes.
He said the use of facial recognition in Aasara pensions had led to the removal of nearly 3 lakh ineligible beneficiaries and would now be extended to prevent misuse in other schemes.
Reviewing the preparations for implementation of the 99-day action plan with collectors of all districts at the Secretariat, he asked officials to encourage adoption of solar energy, particularly among farmers. “Farmers should be encouraged to shift from conventional agricultural pump sets to solar pump sets, with awareness created on the benefits of solar motors.
The Electricity department must conduct village-level awareness programmes on rooftop solar installations, usage of solar power, and income generation through grid connectivity,” the chief minister said.
He directed that details of beneficiaries under newly issued ration cards, fine rice distribution, Indiramma houses, free electricity up to 200 units, loan waivers and Rs 500 LPG cylinder schemes be displayed at grama and ward sabhas. The cumulative benefits at village, mandal, constituency and district levels should be explained to the public, the chief minister added.
He asked officials to involve ward members, sarpanches, municipal ward members, chairpersons, corporators and mayors in the 99-day programme, and to conduct one-day training sessions at district headquarters to brief them on their roles.
Revanth said services of all 35 government medical colleges must be fully utilised. PHCs, CHCs and other local health institutions should refer cases to these colleges, which are equipped with advanced facilities and faculty, he added.
In the transport sector, he called for complete digitisation of departmental data. Regular fitness tests must be conducted for school buses and other vehicles. Eye-screening camps should be organised for RTC bus drivers, lorry drivers and other commercial vehicle operators at major congregation points.
The chief minister also directed strict action against dumping of garbage and construction debris along the Outer Ring Road and its service roads. Vehicles involved should be seized, fines imposed and cases registered, with accountability fixed on the agency concerned.
Revanth instructed that monthly bills of midday meal agencies be cleared without delay to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to students. He asked for a comprehensive action plan for effective implementation. Details of working women’s hostels, and boys’ and girls’ hostels in cities and towns, must be registered, he added.
Mental well-being of students important: CM
The chief minister warned that school and college managements would be held responsible if ganja, drugs or e-cigarettes are found on campus. Private and corporate educational institutions must appoint psychologists, on par with subject teachers and PETs, to support students.
On agriculture, he directed the department to conduct soil testing and provide timely reports to farmers, advising them on suitable crops.
“Concerns regarding confusion in the urea app must be addressed by simplifying its usage. Demonstrations on the benefits of nano urea should be conducted at the field level.
Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments must work in coordination from crop planning to marketing of produce to avoid difficulties,” he said, directing collectors to submit reports on crop diversification opportunities in their respective districts.
‘Officials are the eyes and ears of the government’
Revanth told the collectors that clearing the Civil Services examination was not an ordinary achievement and that the post gains meaning only when officers work for public welfare.
The chief minister said that continuation in the role would depend on performance at the grassroots and directed them to spend at least 10 days a month touring their districts. “Officials are the eyes and ears of the government,” he said.
Revanth Reddy sought a comprehensive proposal to establish well-equipped schools on the Aarutla model and said government hospitals would be integrated with medical colleges to enhance healthcare for the poor.
The chief minister, meanwhile, said annual performance reports would be used to monitor officials and announced a review meeting in June to assess collectors’ work.