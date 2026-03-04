Telangana CM orders facial recognition for sops, WhatsApp helpline for pothole filling

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to introduce a dedicated WhatsApp number for citizens to report potholes and accident-prone stretches, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked them to expand facial recognition technology across all welfare schemes.

He said the use of facial recognition in Aasara pensions had led to the removal of nearly 3 lakh ineligible beneficiaries and would now be extended to prevent misuse in other schemes.

Reviewing the preparations for implementation of the 99-day action plan with collectors of all districts at the Secretariat, he asked officials to encourage adoption of solar energy, particularly among farmers. “Farmers should be encouraged to shift from conventional agricultural pump sets to solar pump sets, with awareness created on the benefits of solar motors.

The Electricity department must conduct village-level awareness programmes on rooftop solar installations, usage of solar power, and income generation through grid connectivity,” the chief minister said.

He directed that details of beneficiaries under newly issued ration cards, fine rice distribution, Indiramma houses, free electricity up to 200 units, loan waivers and Rs 500 LPG cylinder schemes be displayed at grama and ward sabhas. The cumulative benefits at village, mandal, constituency and district levels should be explained to the public, the chief minister added.

He asked officials to involve ward members, sarpanches, municipal ward members, chairpersons, corporators and mayors in the 99-day programme, and to conduct one-day training sessions at district headquarters to brief them on their roles.