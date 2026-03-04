Telangana HC refuses to quash case against PIL petitioner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has declined to interfere with a criminal case registered against Gadila Raghuveer Reddy, rejecting his contention that the case was falsely foisted in retaliation for filing a PIL.

Raghuveer Reddy, a resident of Kondapaka in Siddipet district, approached the high court seeking quashing of a case registered by the Banjara Hills police.

He alleged that the complaint leading to the case was filed only because he had earlier instituted a PIL challenging GO Ms. No. 56 dated May 23, 2023. In the PIL, the petitioner questioned the regularisation of land in favour of Venkateswara Rao and G Vijayalakshmi, the son and daughter of former MP and government adviser K Kesava Rao.

He claimed that, through the GO, lands valued at several crores were regularised in their favour in violation of the applicable rules.

According to the allegations, an extent of 1,161 sq yd situated at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, in BT Nagar was regularised at the rate of Rs 2,500 per sq yd, while another parcel of 425 sq yd in the same locality was regularised at Rs 350 per sq yd. The petitioner contended that such regularisation was contrary to the norms.

Meanwhile, a criminal case filed against Raghuveer Reddy based on a complaint lodged by Venkateswara Rao, alleging that the petitioner threatened him and demanded Rs 3 crore to withdraw the PIL.

Following this, Raghuveer Reddy moved the high court. The plea was dismissed with the judge making it clear that the allegations of mala fide action were unsupported by evidence.