Telangana meets record 18,139 MW peak demand

HYDERABAD: Telangana power utilities met a record peak electricity demand of 18,139 MW at 11.01 am on Tuesday — the highest ever recorded in the state’s history.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated officials of the state power utilities for efficiently handling the unprecedented demand without disruptions.

“This milestone reflects Telangana’s economic growth, operational efficiency and excellent coordination. Despite being geographically smaller, Telangana has reached a level where it matches or even surpasses the peak loads of larger states. This progress clearly indicates rapid growth in the industrial, agricultural and urban sectors,” he said.

He noted that with a peak demand of 18,139 MW, Telangana is comparable to larger states such as Madhya Pradesh, which recorded around 19,900 MW, and Rajasthan, which registered a peak demand between 19,600 MW and 20,600 MW. He also pointed out that Telangana’s peak demand was higher than that of industrial states such as Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.