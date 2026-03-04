Three suspended after dog mauls body in Jadcherla govt hospital mortuary in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Jadcherla Government Hospital Superintendent Chandrakala, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Harinath and Mortuary Nursing Officer (MNO) Raviprakash were suspended, while duty doctor Munisha was served a show-cause notice a day after a stray dog mauled the body of a suspected suicide victim in the hospital mortuary.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the hospital and initiated an inquiry into the incident, which occurred on Monday.

The body of Pole Bhimeshwar (32), a resident of Nagasala village, was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination after he was found dead in a tank on the outskirts of his village under suspicious circumstances. He had reportedly gone out on Saturday morning to answer nature’s call and did not return.

A stray dog allegedly entered the mortuary and gnawed at the body. A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage and raising serious concerns over security and supervision at the government hospital.