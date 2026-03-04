Union Minister Kishan Reddy demands white paper on Telangana finances

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding the release of a comprehensive white paper on the financial condition of the state before the start of the Budget session on March 16.

On Tuesday, the Union minister, in his letter, recalled that during the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had made six major guarantees and 420 promises to the people. However, after assuming office, the chief minister had publicly stated that the state treasury was “empty like mud pots instead of treasure”.

The Union minister alleged that the chief minister’s recent public remarks suggesting that Rs 1,000 crore could be extended, if required, to the family of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and to the party had created an impression that while the state exchequer was projected as empty, Congress leaders were financially well placed.

Kishan praised the Centre and stated that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance government had extended support of nearly Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana through various schemes and capital investments.

This included tax devolution, road infrastructure, railway allocations and works, MGNREGA funding, PDS rice supply, grants to rural and urban local bodies, power projects, education and sports infrastructure, and healthcare initiatives, the Union minister added.