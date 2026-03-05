Balka Suman moves Telangana HC to quash two FIRs over poll protest

HYDERABAD: Balka Suman, former MLA of the BRS from Chennur, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of two FIRs registered against him.

One case (FIR No. 37 of 2026) was registered at Chennur Town Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police alleged that during the recent municipal elections in Chennur, Balka Suman and another accused, Mulla Raji Reddy, staged a dharna at Ambedkar Chowk near the police station in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and made allegations against public representatives.

The second case (FIR No. 1068 of 2024), registered at Raidurgam police station on October 28, 2024, alleges that Balka Suman formed an unlawful assembly in front of a villa in Raidurgam and raised slogans against the Excise Police and the government.

In his petitions, Balka Suman contended that continuation of the criminal proceedings amounts to abuse of process of law and sought quashing of both FIRs.

Justice K Sujana issued notices to the state government and the de facto complainants, directing them to file their responses by March 17, 2026. The matters were adjourned to the same date.