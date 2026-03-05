Cases registered against LIC agents for Rs 1.5 crore insurance fraud in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Two LIC agents from Sitarampuram village in Aswapuram mandal have been booked for allegedly defrauding LIC of Rs 1.52 crore through fraudulent insurance claims.

The accused, A Venkateshwarlu and his wife Malyala Saraswathi, are believed to have filed 39 fake death claims using forged death certificates over several years.

The fraud came to light after LIC officials found that a death claim of `10 lakh in the name of a policyholder, Bhukya Sriramulu of Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal, had been submitted while he was alive. An internal inquiry then uncovered the larger fraud.

Inspector M Naga Raju said a case has been registered on a complaint by LIC officials. Both accused are absconding.