Congress has every right to envision Rahul as future PM: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday hit out at Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, asserting that it is the people, and not “any individual”, who decide who should be the prime minister of the country.

“Congress leaders’ aspiration to see Rahul Gandhi become PM is a legitimate democratic choice and an expression of free thought,” he said.

In a press statement issued here, Prabhakar said it was the party’s right to envision Rahul Gandhi as a future prime minister, underlining that no position in a democracy is permanent and that power rests solely on the trust of the people.

The Congress leader remarked that the public was well aware of who had become a “grahan” (eclipse) on the nation, alleging that people had been pushed into hardships over the past 12 years.

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of handing over national wealth to corporates, he said that the Centre was merely “enjoying the spectacle.” The minister charged the BJP government with presiding over chaotic governance, privatising public sector undertakings, fuelling inflation and placing an undue burden on the poor.