Frequent transfers of IAS, other officers impacting governance, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the state government for frequently transferring All India Service (AIS) officers, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that it would derail the administration. This practice won’t yield desired results, he said.

During an informal chat with reporters, he said that under the Congress government, the state has so far witnessed five major reshuffles of AIS officers.

“No head of department is working for more than eight months in a particular department. Five officials have been changed in the power utility in the last two years. This is disturbing the power sector,” he said. “Four officials each have been changed in Singareni, Information, Panchayat Raj and Education departments and eight officials have been shifted from theAarogyasri wing, five in municipal, three in IT department, six in mining and three in National Health Mission,” he added.

The Siddipet MLA further said that the government transferred 140 IAS officers, including 20 collectors of various districts. “If the chief minister or his Cabinet colleagues don’t like a particular officer, they are transferred immediately. Transfers have now become a joke,” he added.

Stating that Rangareddy district has seen four collectors in two years, he said: “It would take at least six months for a collector to get a clear understanding of the district. But several collectors were transferred before they could complete at least six months of service in a particular district.”

‘CM threatening collectors’

Harish Rao, meanwhile, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of threatening district collectors, stating “it’s not a good practice”.