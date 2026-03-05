Frequent transfers of IAS, other officers impacting governance, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the state government for frequently transferring All India Service (AIS) officers, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that it would derail the administration. This practice won’t yield desired results, he said.
During an informal chat with reporters, he said that under the Congress government, the state has so far witnessed five major reshuffles of AIS officers.
“No head of department is working for more than eight months in a particular department. Five officials have been changed in the power utility in the last two years. This is disturbing the power sector,” he said. “Four officials each have been changed in Singareni, Information, Panchayat Raj and Education departments and eight officials have been shifted from theAarogyasri wing, five in municipal, three in IT department, six in mining and three in National Health Mission,” he added.
The Siddipet MLA further said that the government transferred 140 IAS officers, including 20 collectors of various districts. “If the chief minister or his Cabinet colleagues don’t like a particular officer, they are transferred immediately. Transfers have now become a joke,” he added.
Stating that Rangareddy district has seen four collectors in two years, he said: “It would take at least six months for a collector to get a clear understanding of the district. But several collectors were transferred before they could complete at least six months of service in a particular district.”
‘CM threatening collectors’
Harish Rao, meanwhile, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of threatening district collectors, stating “it’s not a good practice”.
Giving additional charge of IT department to the chief secretary is also questionable, he added.
The former minister further said: “The services of over a dozen IAS and IPS officers have been extended. It is the same with several retired engineers working in various departments.”
Alleging corruption in the Irrigation department, he said: “A few retired engineers are still working in some sections.”
Alleging that the tenders for construction of Young India Integrated School buildings were being awarded at “five per cent extra cost”, Harish Rao said that he would reveal those details in due course.
He also said that only 20 per cent GOs were being uploaded, violating high court orders.
Illegal mining at Neopolis
The BRS leader, meanwhile, alleged that some people who are close to a nephew of the chief minister were carrying out illegal mining activities at Neopolis layout in Hyderabad.
Alleging that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Raghava Constructions was involved in illegal mining in Rajendranagar, he said that a BRS fact-finding committee would visit the area on Thursday.