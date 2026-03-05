HYDRAA chief inspects Nalla Cheruvu works ahead of CM Revanth Reddy’s inauguration

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath on Wednesday inspected development works at Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally ahead of its proposed inauguration by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under the ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’ 99-day programme.

Nalla Cheruvu is one of six lakes being developed in the first phase by HYDRAA. The chief minister has already inaugurated Bathukammakunta under the initiative and is also expected to inaugurate Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in the Old City.

During the inspection, the commissioner reviewed beautification and infrastructure works and directed officials to undertake large-scale planting of shade trees and develop parks around the lake.

Officials also discussed the establishment of a sewage treatment plant to ensure sustainable maintenance of the lake ecosystem.

Ranganath said the project initially faced criticism when HYDRAA began work in September 2024, but is now receiving appreciation from residents. He noted that people travel 5–6 km to visit the lake for walking and recreation.

Further facilities, including children’s play areas, parks and open gyms, will be added to make the lake premises more community-friendly, he said. Apart from beautification, the lake restoration is expected to help mitigate flooding in surrounding areas and recharge groundwater.