KK allays fears of Telangana teachers over pay cut

HYDERABAD: Adviser to the government and former MP K Keshava Rao on Wednesday sought to allay fears among teachers that the state government would reduce their salaries based on the recommendations made by the State Education Commission in its recent report.

Keshava Rao clarified that the government had not yet taken any decision on any of the commission’s recommendations, specifically with regard to salaries.

Speaking to reporters at the state Secretariat, he said that all recommendations were currently under government’s review. He said that any decision pertaining to salaries would be taken only after consultations with teachers’ unions and associations. The government, he added, would soon invite these unions for discussions and present the report before them.

He said that the commission, headed by former IAS officer Akunuri Murali, had only submitted its recommendations and the government was yet to take any action on them.

Responding to a query, Keshava Rao said he was not in the race for a Rajya Sabha ticket.