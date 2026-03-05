People’s mandate crushed in Kyathanpalli, says Balka Suman after release on bail

ADILABAD: Former BRS MLA Balka Suman was released from the district prison on bail after 16 days on Wednesday.

BRS leader and former minister Jogu Ramanna, along with party activists, received him outside the prison.

Speaking to the media after his release, Balka Suman alleged that Congress leaders and minister Gaddam Vivek had filed illegal cases against him, despite the BRS having the support of a majority of councillors in Kyathanpalli municipality in Mancherial district.

Balka Suman said the mandate of the people in Chennur municipality should be respected and questioned why Congress leaders had not respected the mandate in Kyathanpalli municipality.

He alleged that during the chairman and vice-chairman election on February 17, two Congress councillors, in an inebriated state, harassed BRS women councillors in front of Vivek and MP Gaddam Vamshi. He demanded that the Election Commission release the video footage.

He further alleged that Ward 11 councillor Bhooma Goud was harassed and claimed Congress leaders were continuing to target BRS councillors.

According to him, the BRS has 10 councillors and the CPI four in the 22-member Kyathanpalli municipality, giving them a majority. He said the BRS was placed to win the chairman post and the CPI the vice-chairman post.

He also alleged that conditions in jail were poor, stating that the barracks had many mosquitoes and that he suffered from throat pain and fever but was not given medicines. Blankets, he said, were provided only after his advocate pursued the matter for three days.