Police crackdown on sand smuggling boosts govt revenue in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Measures by Nalgonda district police to curb sand smuggling have led to a sharp rise in government revenue.

District data show that 28 sand reaches recorded 1,54,071 trips in 2023, generating Rs 34,11,30,325 in revenue. In 2024, after a joint crackdown by district authorities and police, trips rose to 1,79,195, generating Rs 40,52,36,600 in revenue.

In 2025, the figures increased to 3,05,051 trips, generating more than Rs 83,90,20,900 — the highest in recent years. Data till March 3 show 25,933 trips bringing Rs 7,52,31,650 to the government treasury.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said curbing illegal sand mining became a priority after he assumed charge in June 2024. He said strict implementation of the “Mana Isuka Vahanam” scheme, which mandates online payment, eliminated middlemen and improved transparency.

He said the system helped double revenue to about Rs 84 crore in 2025 while making sand accessible and affordable for the public.