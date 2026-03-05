Speedy Singur dam repair works ordered to avoid crop holidays

SANGAREDDY: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday declared that the safety of the Singur dam is of paramount importance to the state government, asserting that there will be no compromise when it comes to protecting and rehabilitating this vital structure that supplies drinking water to Hyderabad and supports irrigation in surrounding areas.

During a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, the minister reviewed the safety status of several dams in the state. He noted that caution was sounded by the National Dam Safety Authority on the Singur project and the state officials had initiated follow-up measures. He directed immediate technical interventions, underwater inspections and accelerated repair works to avert risks.

The Singur dam, also known as Mogaligundla Baga Reddy Singur project and located in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district, has faced scrutiny since mid-2025 when assessments revealed embankment cracks, slope erosion, revetment damage and plunge pool issues. These deficiencies raised alarms over potential flooding downstream. The reservoir, with a gross capacity of 29.91 tmcft, supplies six to seven tmcft water annually to Hyderabad.

The minister stressed that “operations involving high risk would be halted until full strengthening is achieved”.

Uttam ordered sonar checks and underwater surveys below the bund level to detect hidden damage without draining the reservoir, with findings to be submitted within two to three days. The minister also announced plans to visit the dam soon and ordered contractors to complete works during the current season to avoid crop holidays.

The minister also reviewed the ongoing Singur canal lining works. Of the total 13 km lining works, a nine-km stretch has been completed so far.

It may be mentioned here that the dam’s risks were heightened in August 2025 when officials capped storage at safe levels and initiated controlled releases.