Telangana man injured in missile strike in Abu Dhabi

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A man from Pothireddypalli village in Yellareddipet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Nandelli Rajeswara Rao, sustained minor injuries in a missile strike that reportedly occurred near the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday after his colleagues and airport authorities informed his brother, Rama Rao.

While he was on duty around midnight, a missile reportedly from Iran struck near the airport premises. During the incident, glass panels at the airport shattered and hit Rajeswara Rao on his chest and right hand, causing injuries.

According to family members, Rajeswara Rao had gone to the Gulf about 10 months ago in search of employment. He is currently working in the cleaning department at Abu Dhabi International Airport.