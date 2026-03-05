Telangana teachers’ union announces three-phase agitation over pay, service issues

HYDERABAD: Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Wednesday announced a three-phase agitation over staff issues. Members said the protest will be staged against the state government’s “indifferent attitude towards resolving the long-pending issues of teaching and non-teaching staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Urban Residential Schools (URS) and Samagra Shiksha institutions.”

As part of the agitation, members have planned to organise black-badge protests in schools during lunch hours on March 9. This will be followed by demonstrations at district and division centres on March 16. They also plan to organise a “Chalo Assembly” protest on March 20.

TSUTF president Chava Ravi said that employees working in these institutions have been facing severe hardships for several years. “Despite rendering services for nearly two decades, many staff members continue to receive meagre salaries,” he said.

He also alleged that assurances given earlier regarding the improvement of service conditions have not been implemented. He pointed out that commitments made during discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka following the 29-day strike in 2025 remain unfulfilled.

The federation demanded that School Organisers (SOs) be treated as principals, PGCRTs as junior lecturers (JLs) and CRTs, PETs and CRPPs as school assistants (SAs). It also called for payment of minimum basic wages, issuance of health cards to ensure health security, appointment of caretakers and exemption of staff from night guard duties.

The union urged the government to take a positive decision during the current Budget session and send proposals to the Project Approval Board (PAB) seeking adequate funds to ensure minimum wages for employees. It cautioned that the agitation would continue until the issues are resolved.