99-day action plan implementation from March 6

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to launch its 99-day action plan — Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika — on Friday.

As part of the initiative, which will be implemented from village to state-level till June 12, the government will conduct a special sanitation drive and also clear pending files in all government offices.

The district collectors, secretaries of all departments and the state chief secretary have already been instructed to actively participate and monitor the implementation of the action plan.

The programme will include gram and ward sabhas, along with meetings at mandal, constituency and district headquarters. Special stalls and exhibitions will be set up in mandal and district centres by various departments to showcase government schemes and services.

The government also wants ensure participation of all people’s representatives, from sarpanches to MLAs and MPs, in implementation of this programme.

The government also aims to explain the welfare schemes implemented over the past two years, highlighting the benefits received by various families and social groups. It also wants to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get access to schemes.