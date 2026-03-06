Centre to sanction over Rs 50K crore for three rail corridors from Hyderabad: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said an estimated Rs 50,000 crore would be invested to implement three proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

Speaking to the media after reviewing redevelopment works at Hyderabad (Nampally) Railway Station, he said Indian Railways is entering a new phase of transformation. The minister, accompanied by South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager R Gopalakrishnan, said railway infrastructure in Telangana is witnessing rapid development.

He said redevelopment of the historic Nampally station is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 327.27 crore to provide modern infrastructure and world-class passenger amenities.

The station currently handles around 60 trains daily with an average footfall of about 28,000 passengers. The upgraded facility will include a 6,500 sq ft central hall with restaurants, food courts and retail outlets, along with 16 lifts, eight escalators, improved pedestrian pathways and parking for about 150 vehicles in two basement levels. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Kishan said Telangana has been allocated Rs 5,454 crore in the Railway Budget for 2026–27. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 47,984 crore are under way in the state, including new railway lines, doubling and third-line works, bypass lines, station redevelopment and safety upgrades.

He added that 346 km of new railway lines and 513 km of doubling and multi-line works have already been completed in Telangana. The indigenous train protection system Kavach version 3.2 has been deployed across 639 route kilometres covering 63 stations, with upgradation to version 4.0 and installation across another 384 route kilometres under way.