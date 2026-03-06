CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate adventure eco park at Kothwalguda

HYDERABAD: Adventure-filled recreational activities are set to become a reality in Hyderabad when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurates the Eco Park at Kothwalguda near Himayatsagar reservoir on Friday under the “Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika.”

The prestigious eco-tourism and recreation project has been developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) across a sprawling 85-acre site for the benefit of citizens and tourists.

The park has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore and features a range of unique and nature-based attractions.

Key components include a 1.5-km boardwalk, offering visitors a scenic walking experience. A birds’ aviary designed to house diverse bird species and promote biodiversity awareness, an open-air theatre and party yard with seating capacity for 400 persons for cultural and community events, a butterfly garden aimed at ecological education and conservation, extensive greenery and landscaping, children’s play area.

An aesthetically designed arrival plaza and entrance arch, built using natural bamboo structures, blend with the park’s eco-friendly theme.

The aviary houses around 6,500 birds of 25 different species originating from Asia, Africa, South America and Australia, making it one of the major attractions of the park.