Congress trying to demolish 1.5 lakh houses in name of Musi project, alleges BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: Stating that river beautification is possible without destroying public properties, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the Congress government was trying to demolish one and a half lakh houses in the name of Musi rejuvenation project. The BRS leader, who visited several areas along the Musi river, assured the “victims” that the BRS would standby them.

Speaking to reporters later, the former minister said that the BRS beautified certain areas of the Musi without damaging a single residential building.

“But the Congress government is trying to demolish one and a half lakh houses in the name of Musi rejuvenation project. The BRS will not remain silent if the government uses bulldozers to demolish the houses of the poor,” Rama Rao said while adding “it’s not Musi beautification but a lootification.”

Claiming that the Musi rejuvenation project could be completed with just Rs 16,000 crore funds, he alleged that the government was spending a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh core on the project.

Alleging “massive corruption” in the execution of the project, the former minister said: “This is not Indiramma Rajyam. This is bulldozer raj.”

The Sircilla MLA said that the BRS was not against the beautification of the Musi, but against the demolition of the houses of the poor. Alleging that there was no (DPR), he suggested that at least now, the Revanth Reddy government should prepare proper plans for the Musi river beautification project without causing damage to the houses of the poor.

He visited STP in Nagole, constructed during BRS regime. He also checked the Musi development model of the previous regime at Nagole. Former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others accompanied him.