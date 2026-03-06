Telangana

Decision to shift to KLIS cost Rs 3,555 crore in power bills, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy tells Telangana HC

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter.
HYDERABAD: Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday told the Telangana High Court that previous BRS government’s decision to shift from the Pranahita-Chevella project to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme resulted in additional power consumption of 5,643 million units, increasing annual electricity expenditure by Rs 3,555 crore.

Stating that the Justice PC Ghose Commission report drew conclusions from official documents, the AG submitted that the project cost initially submitted to the CWC was Rs 81,911 crore but later rose to Rs 1,47,427 crore.

The AG’s argument came during the hearing of a batch of writ petitions challenging the Ghose Commission report on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The state state is defending the findings and arguing that the inquiry was based on official records.

The court extended the interim order restraining authorities from taking action against the petitioners and adjourned the hearing to March 12.

