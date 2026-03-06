Indian Railways launches 14-day summer tourist train to Shimla, Kullu & Manali with 33% subsidy

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways has announced a 14-day all-inclusive tourist train package to Shimla, Kullu and Manali, offering travellers a 33% subsidy.
The summer special service is being operated by South Star Rail, India’s first private sector service provider under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme, in association with Tour Times, an award-winning tour operator recognised by the Ministry of Tourism.
The summer holiday special train will depart on April 10, and bookings are now open. Apart from the Himachal Pradesh hill destinations, the tour also covers major northern cities including Agra, Delhi and Amritsar.
The train will board passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with scheduled stoppages at Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool, Gadwal, Ahabubnagar and Secunderabad.
The 13-day itinerary will take tourists to key attractions across Agra, Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Amritsar and Delhi.
The package starts at Rs 38,500 for Sleeper Class, Rs 43,300 for Third AC, Rs 49,100 for Second AC, and Rs 58,400 for First AC.