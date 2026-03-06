Leaders, celebrities add to Bhatti's joy at son’s wedding

HYDERABAD: Politicians cutting across party lines, celebrities and prominent personalities attended the wedding ceremony of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s son Surya Vikramaditya and Sakshi at GMR Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and all his Cabinet colleagues, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister and MLA T Harish Rao, former governor of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya and a host of Congress leaders attended the ceremony.

Several film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Srikanth and Tanikella Bharani, also graced the ceremony.