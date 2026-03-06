Over 4,000 teaching posts vacant in Health department

HYDERABAD: Over 4,300 teaching posts remain vacant across 35 government medical colleges (GMC) under the Director of Medical Education (DME) as of February 2026 in the Health department.

According to information, the department has sanctioned a total of 6,999 faculty seats in various capacities, out of which 4,383 seats were vacant in the government colleges.

The detailed breakup of the sanctioned seats showed that 1,280 seats were sanctioned for the position of professor, 1,569 seats for associate professor, 3,686 assistant professors and 473 tutors. Out of these sanctioned seats, 484 professors, 1,119 associate professors, 2,337 assistant professors and 443 tutor seats remained vacant.