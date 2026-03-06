‘Pay-to-work’ model in gig economy flagged

HYDERABAD: A report by the International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers (IAATW) has warned that app-based transport and delivery workers could increasingly be pushed into a “pay-to-work” system in which drivers pay platform companies to access work.

According to the report, some companies are testing a subscription-based model in which drivers pay a fee to use the platform and receive ride or delivery bookings.

IAATW (South Asia) vice president Shaik Salauddin said: “In this model the driver pays the company to subscribe to the app for a specific period, such as six hours, 12 hours, a week or a month, or for a fixed value of bookings. This reverses the direction of the payment transaction from company-to-driver to driver-to-company.”

The alliance said the system is being introduced as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is spreading in parts of South Asia.