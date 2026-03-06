TEC proposal: Merger of five residential schools

The Commission said the current system operates through separate societies based on social categories, resulting in parallel administrative structures and duplication of functions. The proposed merger aims to bring all residential institutions under a single administrative framework.

The first phase would cover about 1,014 institutions.

The TEC recommended retaining the existing reservation pattern: SC (30%), ST (12%), ST-Agency (1%), BC (34%), minorities (17%) and others (6%).

Telangana’s residential education system, set up in 1971, currently runs 1,855 institutions serving 7.46 lakh students with 36,359 teachers.

Official data shows that only 68 institutions operate from society-owned buildings, while the rest function from rented or shared premises. Around 90% of residential colleges reportedly face inadequate student–classroom ratios, and hostel capacity is limited at several campuses.