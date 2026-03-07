130 Maoists surrender before Telangana CM Revanth Reddy; police say no state committee remains

HYDERABAD: In a major renunciation of armed struggle, as many as 130 Maoists, mostly leaders of the first battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the CPI (Maoist), once led by Devuji, surrendered before Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

“There is no Telangana Maoist committee now,” the police declared after the surrenders. However, the police said seven Maoists from Telangana were still underground, including former Maoist chief Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the seven Maoists who were underground to join the mainstream.

Those who surrendered before the police included State Committee Members (3), Regional Committee Member (1), Divisional Committee Members (10), Area Committee Members (46) and party members (70).

The surrendered Maoists reached the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) in four buses. Police seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from them.

According to the police, the surrendered Maoists handed over 124 weapons, including 31 AK-47 rifles and 5,202 rounds of ammunition.

Those who surrendered included gunmen of former Central Committee member Tipiri Thirupathi alias Devuji and former Central Committee member Malla Raji Reddy, who had surrendered before the Telangana police on February 24.

This major surrender of Maoists took place after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 4, 2026.