20 from Telangana clear UPSC; DSP Srujana gets AIR 55

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 candidates from Telangana figured in the list of those selected in the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were announced on Friday. Among them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli district secured All India Rank 55.

Other candidates from Telangana who secured ranks include Tharun Teja Atla from Warangal (AIR 123), Banoth Laxmi Rachana from Rangareddy (178), M Venkatesh Prasad Sagar from Mahbubnagar (358), Merugu Kaushik from Medchal Malkajgiri (399), Vikram Bethi from Warangal (472) and Yashwanth S from Nalgonda (475).

Congratulating the successful candidates, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled that the state government had provided Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to 202 candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Mains examination under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam scheme. Of these, 51 candidates qualified for the interview stage and 20 were selected in the final results, he said. The scheme was introduced to support economically weaker aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

Gudelli Srujana, who is currently undergoing training at the Police Academy, told TNIE this was her seventh attempt at the examination.

“This was my seventh attempt at the examination. Despite the challenges and repeated attempts, I remained determined and continued my preparation since 2018,” she said.