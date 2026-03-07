20 from Telangana clear UPSC; DSP Srujana gets AIR 55

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 candidates from Telangana figured in the list of those selected in the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were announced on Friday. Among them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli district secured All India Rank 55.
Other candidates from Telangana who secured ranks include Tharun Teja Atla from Warangal (AIR 123), Banoth Laxmi Rachana from Rangareddy (178), M Venkatesh Prasad Sagar from Mahbubnagar (358), Merugu Kaushik from Medchal Malkajgiri (399), Vikram Bethi from Warangal (472) and Yashwanth S from Nalgonda (475).
Congratulating the successful candidates, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled that the state government had provided Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to 202 candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Mains examination under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam scheme. Of these, 51 candidates qualified for the interview stage and 20 were selected in the final results, he said. The scheme was introduced to support economically weaker aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination.
Gudelli Srujana, who is currently undergoing training at the Police Academy, told TNIE this was her seventh attempt at the examination.
“This was my seventh attempt at the examination. Despite the challenges and repeated attempts, I remained determined and continued my preparation since 2018,” she said.
55th ranker gives credit to dad for success
Srujana credited her father, Gudelli Rajesham, a general mazdoor at Singareni Collieries Company Limited, for supporting her preparation.
She said her aim was to join the administrative services. “While policing mainly deals with law and order, joining the administrative services would allow me to understand people’s problems better and contribute more effectively to solving them,” she said.
Merugu Kaushik, who secured AIR 399, said his long-standing desire to contribute to society had motivated him to pursue the Civil Services. He said he hoped to serve in Telangana and believed the IAS offered opportunities to work for people’s welfare.
Banoth Laxmi Rachana, who secured AIR 178, said her first preference was the Telangana cadre. “Being a civil servant is a prestigious position, though the examination is tough. From the start, we take on leadership roles and responsibility for citizens’ welfare,” she said. According to officials, 47,817 candidates from Telangana applied for the examination, of whom 28,209 appeared and 14,161 candidates qualified for the Civil Services Mains Examination.
Approximately 30 candidates from the two Telugu states have been selected in the Civil Services Examination this year.
Several candidates were mentored by IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat. Among them were Akansh Dhull from Rohtak, who secured AIR 3, and Gudelli Srujana.