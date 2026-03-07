Abhishek Manu Singhvi declares assets worth Rs 2,869 crore in Rajya Sabha poll affidavit

HYDERABAD: Congress Rajya Sabha candidate and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has declared assets worth over Rs 2,860.36 crore jointly held by him and his wife in the election affidavit filed for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Singhvi reported a steep rise in income over the last five financial years. According to the affidavit, his declared income stood at over Rs 374 crore in 2024–25, over Rs 333 crore in 2023–24, Rs 359 crore in 2022–23, Rs 290 crore in 2021–22, and Rs 158 crore in 2020–21, taking the total income for the five-year period to more than Rs 1,516 crore.

Interestingly, 67-year-old Singhvi listed the value of household and office appliances under the “other fixed assets” category in considerable detail — something rarely seen in election affidavits, where such items are usually omitted. The value of a computer mentioned in the affidavit has depreciated to Rs 163, compared to Rs 454 in the affidavit he filed in 2024.

The affidavit also shows that artworks and paintings owned by him are valued at over Rs 25 crore.

Unlike many high-net-worth individuals, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, who holds a PhD from Oxford University, has not declared any outstanding loans.

Another Rajya Sabha contestant, Vem Narender Reddy, declared movable and immovable family assets worth over Rs 41 crore in his affidavit. He has also stated that no criminal cases are pending against him and that he has never been convicted in any case.

Meanwhile, the nomination of independent candidate Kante Sayanna was rejected by election authorities for failing to produce the required number of proposers. As a result, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.