Accident leaves 6 Intermediate students critical near Nelakondapalli in Khammam district

KHAMMAM: Six students sustained critical injuries after the two motor-cycles they were travelling on collided with each other while attempting to avoid an oncoming car near Nelakondapalli in Khammam district on Friday. The students were returning home after writing their Intermediate examinations when the accident occurred.

According to locals, the accident took place at a sharp turn between Ananthanagar and Nelakondapalli villages in Nelakondapalli mandal.

As both motorcycles approached the sharp bend, a car travelling from Nelakondapalli towards Kusumanchi came from the opposite direction. Trying to avoid colliding with the car, the two motorcycles crashed into each other, throwing the students off their bikes.

The injured students were identified as Bachalakuri Abhiram from Koratlagudem, Vasamshetty Uday from Ammagudem, and B Uday from Aregudem. In a separate group, Yandrathi Vishal and J Jashwanth from Sadashivapuram village, along with Potta Akash from Kongara village, were travelling towards Nelakondapalli on another motorcycle after writing their exam at the Ananthanagar Gurukul School centre.

Locals immediately rushed them to the Nelakondapalli Government Hospital. After administering first aid, doctors referred them to Khammam for advanced treatment. Among the injured, Abhiram is reported to be in a critical condition, while the other five students sustained serious injuries.

As the students lost consciousness following the accident, locals Pakanati Kannareddy and Bachalakuri Nagaraju performed CPR on them, tied cloth around the wounds to arrest bleeding, and helped shift the victims into a 108 ambulance.