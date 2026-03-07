CM Revanth Reddy: Future City project near Hyderabad will impress Trump, Musk

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said several major international companies were showing interest in investing in the proposed Future City project near Hyderabad.
He said the city would be developed in such a way that even global business figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk would take note of its growth story. “Recently, I held discussions with big business houses that have connections with Trump and Musk. We are trying to bring large industries to the Future City, which will be developed as one of the best cities in the world,” he said.
Revanth said the government’s goal was to develop the project to compete with leading global cities. Hyderabad, he said, had the potential to become one of the finest cities in the world with good governance and visionary planning.
Inaugurating the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda and laying the foundation stone for the Budvel Trumpet Interchange, he said that while the government was working to improve the city and create better opportunities for citizens, some people continued to oppose development.
‘Poor waste management’
“When we try to make the city better, some people say that since they could not do it earlier, we should not do it either,” he remarked, adding that the city had suffered over the years due to encroachments and poor waste management. The chief minister said that Hyderabad was a great and beautiful city, but encroachments and garbage tarnished its image. “Our government is committed to restoring its glory,” he said.
Referring to the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation project, Revanth said no one wished to live amid polluted surroundings and that the state government was determined to transform the riverfront.
Plans are under way to develop the Musi riverfront and promote lake tourism and a night-time economy along the river, generating employment and ensuring economic activity throughout the year, he added.
Addressing concerns over displacement due to development projects, he assured that affected families would not be left without support. “Those who lose land or houses due to development projects will be provided rehabilitation and all necessary facilities. No one will be displaced without support. We will provide compensation and construct houses for the poor,” he said.
Stressing the importance of infrastructure development, the chief minister recalled that the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad had initially faced stiff resistance but has now become one of the city’s greatest assets.
He added that Shamshabad was expected to emerge as a major hub for future bullet train connectivity, linking Hyderabad with cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Amaravati and Chennai.
The chief minister called upon public representatives and officials to work collectively and emphasised the need to continue implementing the government’s “Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika” 99-day programme to accelerate development and governance reforms across the state.