CM Revanth Reddy: Future City project near Hyderabad will impress Trump, Musk

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said several major international companies were showing interest in investing in the proposed Future City project near Hyderabad.

He said the city would be developed in such a way that even global business figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk would take note of its growth story. “Recently, I held discussions with big business houses that have connections with Trump and Musk. We are trying to bring large industries to the Future City, which will be developed as one of the best cities in the world,” he said.

Revanth said the government’s goal was to develop the project to compete with leading global cities. Hyderabad, he said, had the potential to become one of the finest cities in the world with good governance and visionary planning.

Inaugurating the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda and laying the foundation stone for the Budvel Trumpet Interchange, he said that while the government was working to improve the city and create better opportunities for citizens, some people continued to oppose development.

‘Poor waste management’

“When we try to make the city better, some people say that since they could not do it earlier, we should not do it either,” he remarked, adding that the city had suffered over the years due to encroachments and poor waste management. The chief minister said that Hyderabad was a great and beautiful city, but encroachments and garbage tarnished its image. “Our government is committed to restoring its glory,” he said.