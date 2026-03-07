CM Revanth rendered injustice to Madigas, alleges MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the A Revanth Reddy government rendered injustice to Madigas, founder of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) Manda Krishna Madiga on Friday demanded that the former appoint Dommati Sambaiah as Advisor to Chief Minister on Public Affairs. It may be mentioned here that Vem Narender Reddy, who hitherto occupied that post, was nominated to one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, Manda Krishna alleged that gross injustice was done to Madigas by the present Congress government. “Revanth Reddy is responsible for lack of representation for Madigas in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council,” he said.

The MRPS chief also alleged that Revanth Reddy sent Vem Narender Reddy to the Rajya Sabha as both belong to the same caste. “There was a discussion in the Congress whether to allot the ticket to contest the Rajya Sabha polls to Vem Narender Reddy or Dommati Sambaiah. But Revanth Reddy rendered injustice to the Madigas by picking Narender Reddy,” he added.

Referring to SC sub-categorisation, he said: “Though Madigas deserve 11% reservation, the Revanth government provided only a 9% quota to them. Even that was not implemented while filling 70,000 posts. Under the pressure from Malas, Revanth filled posts without implementing categorisation.”