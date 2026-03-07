Did US inform India about nuclear sub use, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Narendra Modi government over the US-Israel-Iran conflict, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought to know “if the Indian government was informed by the Trump administration before it decided to use a nuclear submarine so close to Indian waters and expand the war zone?”

“After all, we are also a member of the Quad and a strategic partner of the US,” he said.

In a post on X platform and also while addressing the “Jalsa e Youm ul Quran” gathering here, the Hyderabad MP asked: “If this becomes a precedent for the Chinese navy to operate in these waters, will the Modi government still remain silent? Is no one counting the cost of this timidity on display?”

The AIMIM president also referred to the statements of the leaders of Sri Lanka and Maldives that sinking of an Iranian ship brings war to the region. “If the US were to repeat this against the two Iranian ships, would the Modi govt still act like ostriches with their heads in the sand?” Owaisi asked and added that it destroys India’s longstanding reputation of being a strategically sovereign country and will make the country irrelevant in global forums.

“I demand that the government come out with a clear statement of condemnation and hold a press conference discussing the episode and its stance on the US-IS attack on Iran in detail,” Owaisi added.