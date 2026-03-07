Gulf airspace curbs disrupt 29 Hyderabad flights; fares surge

HYDERABAD: Even a week after tensions between Iran and Israel escalated, air travel between Hyderabad and several Gulf destinations continues to face major disruptions due to widespread airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia, leaving many passengers stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With several scheduled flights suspended, travellers from Dubai and other UAE cities are struggling to find ways to return to Hyderabad. Many passengers are either trying to secure seats on the limited flights still operating from Dubai or travelling to Muscat in Oman to board flights bound for Hyderabad.

On Friday alone, around 29 flights connecting Hyderabad with Gulf countries were cancelled, including 13 arrivals and 16 departures. Budget carrier IndiGo cancelled 19 services operating between Hyderabad and multiple Gulf destinations, further disrupting travel plans.

Amid the disruptions, Emirates continues to operate four daily flights between Dubai and Hyderabad, providing some relief to stranded passengers. IndiGo and Oman Air are operating two flights each between Muscat and Hyderabad, prompting many travellers to take the Muscat route to reach India.

The limited availability of flights has also led to a sharp increase in airfares. Direct tickets from Dubai to Hyderabad are currently priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000, compared to the usual fares of Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. Similarly, fares from Muscat to Hyderabad have surged to Rs 30,000–Rs 45,000, up from the normal range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000.