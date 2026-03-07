Health department issues heatwave advisory in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Health Department on Friday issued a public advisory in view of the expected surge in the state temperatures. The IMD forecast suggests a gradual rise of 2°C–3°C in the next three days. Director of Public Health (DoPH) Dr Ravider Naik has urged people to stay hydrated and take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

He stressed that as part of precautionary measures, the state government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities. ORS sachets will be available with ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.

Things to avoid

 Avoid the sun, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm

 Avoid strenuous activities in the afternoon

 Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks

 Avoid high-protein, oily, and salty food

Heat exposure signs

 Nausea and vomiting

 Hot, red and dry skin

 Body temperature 40°C /104°F

 Throbbing headache

 Anxiety, dizziness and fainting

 Muscle weakness or cramps

Rapid heartbeat and shallow breathing

Altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion, agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma