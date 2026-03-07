Health department issues heatwave advisory in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Health Department on Friday issued a public advisory in view of the expected surge in the state temperatures. The IMD forecast suggests a gradual rise of 2°C–3°C in the next three days. Director of Public Health (DoPH) Dr Ravider Naik has urged people to stay hydrated and take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.
He stressed that as part of precautionary measures, the state government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities. ORS sachets will be available with ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.
Things to avoid
Avoid the sun, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm
Avoid strenuous activities in the afternoon
Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks
Avoid high-protein, oily, and salty food
Heat exposure signs
Nausea and vomiting
Hot, red and dry skin
Body temperature 40°C /104°F
Throbbing headache
Anxiety, dizziness and fainting
Muscle weakness or cramps
Rapid heartbeat and shallow breathing
Altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion, agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma