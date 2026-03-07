Non-invasive treatment for brain tumours at AIG Hospitals

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neuro Oncology Deep Dive ZAP-X equipment for treatment of brain tumours, the first of its kind in South India, at AIG Hospitals on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said that medical infrastructure and human resources played a significant role in the health sector.

He said that the state government was working on enhancing the medical services by strengthening the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

The ZAP-X Gyroscopic Neuro-Radiosurgery Platform enables doctors to treat brain lesions with extreme precision without open surgery, without incisions, and as a day-care procedure. The system delivers highly focused radiation beams with sub-millimetre accuracy, targeting tumours and abnormal tissues while sparing healthy brain structures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “At AIG Hospitals, our vision has always been to bring the most advanced medical technologies to patients in a manner that makes high-quality care both accessible and patient-centric.”