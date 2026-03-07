‘Over 1,200 green building projects registered in Telangana’

HYDERABAD: Telangana is stepping up its push for sustainable urban development, with more than 1,245 IGBC-registered green building projects covering 1.67 billion sq ft across the state, according to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The second edition of the IGBC Green Telangana Summit 2026 was held in Hyderabad on Friday, bringing together policymakers, architects, industry leaders and sustainability experts to discuss strategies for developing smart, green and net-zero cities. The summit focused on climate-responsive urban planning, sustainable construction and the integration of smart technologies to support Telangana’s transition to a low-carbon and resilient built environment.

Speaking at the summit, Governor of Delaware (US) Matt Meyer said cities worldwide face urgent climate challenges and stressed the need for global collaboration to accelerate climate action, noting Telangana’s focus on smart and sustainable development. IGBC National Chairman C Shekar Reddy said India now has more than 19,000 IGBC-registered projects covering 15.74 billion sq ft, making it the second-largest green building footprint in the world, with Telangana playing a growing role in the movement.

During the summit, a Telangana coffee table book showcasing more than 40 IGBC-certified green and net-zero projects in the state was unveiled.