‘Pragathi Pranalika’ rolled out across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government rolled out its 99-day programme — ‘Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika’ — across Telangana on Friday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching two key projects in Hyderabad. Several special initiatives will be undertaken during these 99 days and implemented from village to state level.
The chief minister laid the foundation for the Budvel trumpet interchange project and inaugurated the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda.
Addressing the gathering, he said that he was in touch with businesspersons closely associated with Donald Trump who could invest in the Future City, which would be developed as one of the best cities in the world.
The 99-day action plan will continue till June 12. This is the third such programme after the Congress came to power in the state. Praja Palana was conducted from December 28, 2023, to January 6, 2024. Again, a three-day Praja Palana programme was conducted in January 2025.
During the 10-week programme, priority will be given to one item every week, starting with rural development in the first week. The focus will be on the health sector in the second week.
Ministers launch 99-day prog in districts
Several in-charge ministers took part in the 99-day Praja Palana programme on the first day and mainly focused on drinking water, long-pending issues and other pressing problems.
Launching the programme in Khammam, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy suggested that officials utilise the 99-day programme as an opportunity to settle long-pending disputes related to forest and revenue lands in the erstwhile Khammam district.
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao directed officials in Adilabad to ensure that there was no shortage of potable water in the ensuing summer.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed officials in Karimnagar to ensure that petitions received from the public through gram sabhas are accepted and resolved quickly. Details of beneficiaries receiving government welfare schemes should be made known to people at the village level, he told officials.
The Education department issued specific directions to its officials to repair classrooms, improve libraries, maintain hostels, strengthen campuses, focus on cleanliness, conduct sports events, take remedial measures for slow learners, organise parent counselling meetings and carry out door-to-door awareness campaigns to improve enrolments in government educational institutions.