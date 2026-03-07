‘Pragathi Pranalika’ rolled out across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government rolled out its 99-day programme — ‘Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika’ — across Telangana on Friday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching two key projects in Hyderabad. Several special initiatives will be undertaken during these 99 days and implemented from village to state level.

The chief minister laid the foundation for the Budvel trumpet interchange project and inaugurated the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda.

Addressing the gathering, he said that he was in touch with businesspersons closely associated with Donald Trump who could invest in the Future City, which would be developed as one of the best cities in the world.

The 99-day action plan will continue till June 12. This is the third such programme after the Congress came to power in the state. Praja Palana was conducted from December 28, 2023, to January 6, 2024. Again, a three-day Praja Palana programme was conducted in January 2025.

During the 10-week programme, priority will be given to one item every week, starting with rural development in the first week. The focus will be on the health sector in the second week.