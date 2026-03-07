Ranganaiksagar canal water sparks inter-district dispute

SIDDIPET: Irrigation water disputes, which are typically seen between states, are now surfacing between districts.

In Siddipet, BRS activists are strongly opposing attempts to divert water from the Ranganaiksagar project canal to meet the irrigation needs of another district, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposal. On Friday, a delegation of leaders and farmers met the irrigation department superintendent to submit a formal memorandum outlining their grievances.

The controversy began with a recent request by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. The MP sought the connection of the third distributary canal at Kamalayapalli to the Ranganaiksagar project’s right canal. According to reports, the minister responded positively to the request, and the government is now considering the necessary works for the water diversion.

Responding to this, BRS leaders from Nangunoor, along with local farmers, confronted officials and demanded a reversal of the decision.

Farmers from various villages—Maisampalli, Khanapur, Anksapur, Nagarajupalli, Nangunoor, Ghanapur, Akkenapalli, Gatla Malyala Khata, Sitarampalli, Kondamrajupalli and Santosh Nagar, expressed deep concern that the diversion would cause them significant losses.