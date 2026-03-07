Supported sub-categorisation despite political pressure: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon government employees to play a proactive role in strengthening the state’s financial system and curbing irregularities. He said that the responsibility of improving the state’s financial health rests largely with the administrative machinery.

Addressing a thanksgiving programme organised by the Telangana Madiga Employees Association, the chief minister described the employees as the “eyes, ears and brand ambassadors” of the government.

“They must ensure that illegal activities are checked and revenues flow into the state treasury,” he said.

“If irregularities are stopped and funds are brought into the treasury, welfare schemes can be implemented effectively,” Revanth added.

The chief minister also spoke at length about the long-pending issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation, noting that the demand had persisted for over two decades and that several activists had even sacrificed their lives during the struggle. He said he had been closely associated with the movement and had extended support to leaders and activists fighting for the cause.