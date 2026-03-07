Supported sub-categorisation despite political pressure: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon government employees to play a proactive role in strengthening the state’s financial system and curbing irregularities. He said that the responsibility of improving the state’s financial health rests largely with the administrative machinery.
Addressing a thanksgiving programme organised by the Telangana Madiga Employees Association, the chief minister described the employees as the “eyes, ears and brand ambassadors” of the government.
“They must ensure that illegal activities are checked and revenues flow into the state treasury,” he said.
“If irregularities are stopped and funds are brought into the treasury, welfare schemes can be implemented effectively,” Revanth added.
The chief minister also spoke at length about the long-pending issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation, noting that the demand had persisted for over two decades and that several activists had even sacrificed their lives during the struggle. He said he had been closely associated with the movement and had extended support to leaders and activists fighting for the cause.
Recalling developments in the state legislature in the past, he said he had even faced expulsion from the Assembly when he, along with Dalit MLAs, raised the issue through an adjournment motion.
The chief minister noted that Telangana was the first state to implement SC sub-categorisation as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
Using a Mahabharata analogy, Revanth Reddy said that he was inspired by characters like Karna and Barbarika because they stood firmly for justice and supported the weaker sections.
“There is justice in sub-categorisation. Since the Madiga community is among the most disadvantaged, I stood by them despite political pressure,” he said.
Highlighting his government’s welfare initiatives, he said programmes such as ration card distribution, supply of fine rice, Indiramma housing and free electricity required dedicated efforts from the administrative machinery to reach the poorest sections.
Reiterating the importance of education, the chief minister said the government was undertaking reforms in the education sector and had increased cosmetic and diet charges for students in government hostels to ensure better living conditions.
“Only education transforms lives. The goal is to ensure that children from the marginalised communities become collectors, doctors, engineers and lawyers, and take part in the reconstruction of Telangana,” he added.