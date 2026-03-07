Telangana fixes tech college fees for ’2025-’28

HYDERABAD: The government has fixed the annual tuition fee for engineering courses such as Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in all private unaided engineering colleges in the state for the academic period 2025–28.

Orders were issued by the Higher Education department on Wednesday, fixing the minimum annual tuition fee at Rs 45,000. The Finance department has approved revised annual fees for 160 unaided private colleges.

As many as 33 colleges will charge more than Rs 1 lakh per year, while two colleges will charge Rs 1 lakh annually.

The fee structure has been finalised based on recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). The revision factors in parameters such as NAAC accreditation, placement performance and academic quality.