Telangana fixes tech college fees for ’2025-’28

HYDERABAD: The government has fixed the annual tuition fee for engineering courses such as Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in all private unaided engineering colleges in the state for the academic period 2025–28.
Orders were issued by the Higher Education department on Wednesday, fixing the minimum annual tuition fee at Rs 45,000. The Finance department has approved revised annual fees for 160 unaided private colleges.
As many as 33 colleges will charge more than Rs 1 lakh per year, while two colleges will charge Rs 1 lakh annually.
The fee structure has been finalised based on recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). The revision factors in parameters such as NAAC accreditation, placement performance and academic quality.
Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology has been allowed the highest annual tuition fee at Rs 1.83 lakh, followed by Vasavi College of Engineering at Rs 1.75 lakh.
Other institutions in the higher fee category include G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women, CVR College of Engineering, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology and B V Raju Institute of Technology, among others.
Tuition fee cut for 19 colleges
According to TAFRC, tuition fees have been reduced for 19 colleges, while around 70 colleges will continue with the existing fee structure.
The committee also warned that institutes must not collect capitation fees or any other amount in the form of donations.
Meanwhile, several professional colleges expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the government had not conducted a proper survey before finalising the fee structure.