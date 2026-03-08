CM Revanth is cruel leader, not Karna, says BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that while former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao became a symbol of development, the present government under A Revanth Reddy turned into a symbol of destruction.

He alleged that the chief minister was more interested in using abusive language against political opponents than addressing the problems faced by farmers.

Addressing leaders from the Congress and BJP who joined the BRS in the Choppadandi Assembly segment in Karimnagar district, Harish said: “Revanth Reddy is a cruel leader though he compares himself to Karna. Karna was known for keeping his word and his magnanimity, even giving away his own kavach (armour) and kundala (earrings) in charity. But Revanth is hurting the poor. If he truly considers himself Karna, why are schemes like Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour power supply and the six guarantees not being implemented? In reality, he is not Karna but more like Kumbhakarna.”

The former minister alleged that the chief minister had failed to support farmers and did not deserve to be compared with Karna.

“Farmers are angry over the delay in Rythu Bandhu payments and the failure of the state government to provide timely support for agriculture,” he said, adding that during the nine-year BRS rule, the state witnessed rapid strides in development.