Government taking steps to make Telangana safest place for women: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed serious concern over the increasing cybercrimes against women in recent times. He said that with the rise of social media use, cybercrimes had also increased.

“We should all stand firm and fight for women’s protection. Introduction of laws and monitoring of women’s safety by the police is not enough. Protection of women is possible only when we all consider it a social responsibility. Every woman should be respected in society like our family members,” Revanth said while launching the campaign ‘Stand With Her’ at the JNTU campus here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the state government was making strong efforts to promote Telangana as the safest state for women and to strengthen their empowerment in the country. He appealed to the youth to become brand ambassadors for women’s protection in the state.

“Women should not confine themselves to the kitchen and the government wants them to excel in all fields. We should develop the philosophy of supporting women against gender discrimination and protecting their rights,” he added.

Stating that the government had always been at the forefront of recognising the importance of women and delegating responsibilities to them, the chief minister said a slew of women empowerment schemes had already been launched.

“Ration cards and Indiramma houses are being provided in the name of women. Loans have been sanctioned to self-help groups (SHGs) and a shopping complex has been allotted to them at Shilparamam,” he explained.

Revanth said the government had taken steps to encourage women to generate solar power and compete with companies such as Adani and Ambani in the future.