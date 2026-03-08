PIL seeks awareness boards on RTE Act in all private schools in Telangana

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to state authorities in a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to install awareness boards and display fee details in all private school premises as part of implementing the Right to Education Act, 2009.

A division bench converted a letter received from Challa Ravindar Reddy, a resident of Siddipet, into a PIL. The court directed the respondent authorities to file their responses within three weeks and posted the matter for further hearing thereafter.

In his letter, the petitioner stated that there appeared to be a delay in the full implementation of the Right to Education Act in Telangana and contended that due to a lack of public information, particularly in private schools, many poor families remained unaware of the benefits guaranteed under the Act.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the State Education department, District Education Officers and Mandal Education Officers to install clear boards or flex displays detailing the RTE provisions in every private school across the state to improve awareness among parents and students.

He sought directions for displaying key provisions of the Act, including free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years, reservation of 25 per cent seats in private schools for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections, and prohibition of donations or screening tests during admissions.

The plea also requested that schools display boards clearly mentioning the fee structure for all classes and information on action taken against institutions violating the Act or charging excessive fees.