Telangana govt introduces stricter rules, QR codes in ad policy

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved a Comprehensive Outdoor Advertisement Policy for the Core Urban Region (CURE), introducing stricter regulations, zoning norms and technology-based monitoring of hoardings and outdoor advertisements across the Hyderabad metropolitan area.

Issued through a GO, the policy will apply to CURE across the jurisdictions of GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. It replaces all earlier guidelines and seeks to establish a uniform regulatory framework.

To strengthen monitoring and transparency, every permitted advertisement must display a QR code linked to permit details such as validity, dimensions and location. All advertisements will also be geo-tagged, enabling real-time tracking.

The government will constitute an Advertisement Regulatory Committee (ARC) as the nodal authority to approve and regulate all outdoor advertisements in CURE. No advertisement will be allowed without ARC approval. The committee will coordinate with departments and agencies, approve zoning plans and examine location-specific proposals to ensure uniform implementation.

Areas have been classified into four zones: Zone S (high-density premium areas such as central business districts and major transit hubs), Zone A (developing commercial zones), Zone B (mixed-use areas) and Zone C (developing residential areas with lower advertising potential).

Advertisement rights, particularly on public spaces and government infrastructure, will be allotted mainly through open auction or tender. The standard allotment period is capped at five years, though longer tenures may be permitted in public-private partnership projects with government approval. Applications for self-advertisements on private properties and vehicles can be submitted online, with permissions also limited to five years.