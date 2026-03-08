TGSPDCL rules out power tariff hike this year

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to power consumers, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL) has announced that there will be no power tariff hike for 2026–27.

Participating in the public hearing conducted by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) here on Saturday on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) filed by the Discoms, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jithesh V Patil said that the annual revenue requirement for 2026–27 was estimated at Rs 50,242 crore, while the expected revenue under the existing tariff stood at Rs 40,659 crore.

He expressed hope that the deficit of Rs 9,583 crore would be borne by the Telangana government. It is estimated that the Discom will have to pay Rs 38,492 crore to power generators during 2026–27.

Stating that there are 1,20,95,963 consumers within the SPDCL jurisdiction, the CMD said the number of consumers had increased by 12,09,563 compared to 2024–25.