TGSPDCL rules out power tariff hike this year

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to power consumers, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL) has announced that there will be no power tariff hike for 2026–27.
Participating in the public hearing conducted by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) here on Saturday on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) filed by the Discoms, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jithesh V Patil said that the annual revenue requirement for 2026–27 was estimated at Rs 50,242 crore, while the expected revenue under the existing tariff stood at Rs 40,659 crore.
He expressed hope that the deficit of Rs 9,583 crore would be borne by the Telangana government. It is estimated that the Discom will have to pay Rs 38,492 crore to power generators during 2026–27.
Stating that there are 1,20,95,963 consumers within the SPDCL jurisdiction, the CMD said the number of consumers had increased by 12,09,563 compared to 2024–25.
Patil said that the connected load had reached a record 35,175 MVA. The total power generated during the current financial year up to December 2025 was 39,556 million units. The household sector accounts for 23 per cent of the total demand, followed by industry (31 per cent), agriculture (21 per cent), the commercial sector (16 per cent), and others (nine per cent).
The CMD said distribution and transmission losses had been reduced to 8.04 per cent from the earlier 8.30 per cent. These losses were as high as 9.6 per cent in 2020–21, he said, adding that the Discom had significantly improved its performance.
TGSPDCL is currently providing free power to about 30 percent of domestic consumers and had generated Rs 5.44 crore zero bills till February 2026. The state government has provided a subsidy of Rs 1,930.66 crore to support the free power scheme. Patil claimed that power pilferage had reduced drastically following the implementation of the free power scheme. The estimated energy requirement for 2026–27 is projected to be 71,916 million units, he added.