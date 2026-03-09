Lite byte: Party politics up top

Too many cooks?
There is growing unease among former BRS ministers over senior party leaders wading into issues in their constituencies without first consulting them. Many feel that these visits, often made without first gathering detailed ground reports, involve sharp accusations against the ruling Congress, which could ultimately have a negative impact on their own political standing in the constituencies. One former minister, now an MLA, is learnt to have conveyed these concerns to the party leadership. He reportedly referred to a senior Congress leader’s decade-old remark that people respond to real incidents on the ground, not to repeated allegations that lack substance.
Red lines drawn
One of the Left parties is learnt to have initiated disciplinary proceedings against a former state secretary. Sources within the party say that the wealthy former secretary has been defying directions from the central leadership. The party’s national leadership is understood to believe that the leader in question was solely responsible for the party failing to forge an alliance with the ruling Congress at a crucial juncture, when its presence in the state was already steadily shrinking.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy & B Kartheek