Lite byte: Party politics up top

Too many cooks?

There is growing unease among former BRS ministers over senior party leaders wading into issues in their constituencies without first consulting them. Many feel that these visits, often made without first gathering detailed ground reports, involve sharp accusations against the ruling Congress, which could ultimately have a negative impact on their own political standing in the constituencies. One former minister, now an MLA, is learnt to have conveyed these concerns to the party leadership. He reportedly referred to a senior Congress leader’s decade-old remark that people respond to real incidents on the ground, not to repeated allegations that lack substance.