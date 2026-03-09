No question of BJP-BRS alliance: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Dismissing speculation of a possible tie-up to take on the ruling Congress in the state, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday ruled out any alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Speaking after two former BRS corporators joined the BJP at the party’s state office in Hyderabad in the presence of Chevella MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy, Ramchander Rao said there was “no question” of the BJP entering into an alliance with the BRS under any circumstances. He urged people not to believe what he termed as propaganda about a BJP-BRS understanding.

He said the people of Telangana had already given opportunities to both the BRS and the Congress to govern the state and expressed confidence that the BJP would be given a chance in the coming elections.

The BJP leader also alleged that both the BRS, which ruled the state earlier, and the Congress, which is currently in power, were working “hand in glove” with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and were handing over Telangana and Hyderabad to the party.

Commenting on tensions in West Asia, Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary panic among the public. Criticising senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the latter did not understand what he was talking about.